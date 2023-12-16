First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,790. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.