First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,457,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 345,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 218,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 688,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,655. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

