First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.00

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 2114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $855.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,195,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

