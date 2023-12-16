First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. 39,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.