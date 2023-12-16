Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$24.36 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.