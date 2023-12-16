FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.80

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 13062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 13,508.8% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

