Flower City Capital Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flower City Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,037. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

