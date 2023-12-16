Flower City Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flower City Capital lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

