Flower City Capital Has $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flower City Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.51. 397,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,613. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.