Flower City Capital Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Flower City Capital increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 30.1% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flower City Capital owned 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.15. 89,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,662. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $216.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

