Flower City Capital Purchases 8,477 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flower City Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,868,000 after buying an additional 727,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after buying an additional 230,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 193,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

