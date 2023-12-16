Flower City Capital Sells 669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flower City Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

