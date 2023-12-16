Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $24.22. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 839,229 shares trading hands.

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

