FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,118,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

