Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.02. 85,298,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,676,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

