Ford Motor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 207,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 151,340 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

