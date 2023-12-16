Fort Henry Capital LLC Buys 752 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 2.8% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 418,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

