Fort Henry Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,047. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

