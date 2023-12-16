Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fort Henry Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 954,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.