Fort Henry Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 7,996,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,045. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.