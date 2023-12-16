Fort Henry Capital LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1,800.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,590 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 305,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 107,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,796,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,837,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

