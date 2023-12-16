Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,727 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

