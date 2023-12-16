Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,776 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,065,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,210,513. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.66. 948,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

