Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,164 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.8 %

BYD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

