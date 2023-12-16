Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 56,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 73.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 34,158,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,604,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

