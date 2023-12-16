Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 93,307,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,793,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

