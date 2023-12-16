Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.