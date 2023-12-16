Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 5,539,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,264. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

