Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,896,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936,543. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.70.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

