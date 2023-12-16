Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $497,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

