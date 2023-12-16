Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,125. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.