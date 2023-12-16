Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,662,000 after acquiring an additional 421,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,992. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

