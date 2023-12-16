Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. 4,357,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.41. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

