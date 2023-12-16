Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 88,401,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,436,261. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.