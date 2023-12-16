Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,616. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.