Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.