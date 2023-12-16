Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.33. 20,354,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,082. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

