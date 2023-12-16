Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 10,757 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. 1,530,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,458. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

