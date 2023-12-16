Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 65,177,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,842,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.