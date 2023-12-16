Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 8,338 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

SYF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 8,909,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,651. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

