Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 9,076 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.86. 23,183,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

