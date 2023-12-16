Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.42.

Fortis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.89 on Tuesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.1502268 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

