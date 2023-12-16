Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

