Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

