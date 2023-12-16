Founders Capital Management Has $72,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

