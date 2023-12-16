Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Position Increased by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust makes up about 4.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

