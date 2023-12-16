Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,159. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

