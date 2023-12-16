Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 695 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,838. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

