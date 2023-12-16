Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 1,325,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

