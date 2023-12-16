Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 2,240 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CRM traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $261.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,739,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average is $216.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

About Salesforce

Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

